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"No More Grace"
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178 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "I will give America No More Grace." Prophetic word received during voting on Nov. 3, 2020. No more mercy or delays for America's punishment, she will reap the full reward of her choices. Hard-heartedness and unbelief have caused this nation to hate godly counsel and discipline, therefore God will let the New World Order capture her, abuse her and discard her for their own gain. 2021 will not be what you think. [This message is linked to all the Kamala Harris messages- please be sure to watch and read those].
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Related Prophetic words:
A COCKATRICE WILL PURSUE THEM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "I will give America No More Grace." Prophetic word received during voting on Nov. 3, 2020. No more mercy or delays for America's punishment, she will reap the full reward of her choices. Hard-heartedness and unbelief have caused this nation to hate godly counsel and discipline, therefore God will let the New World Order capture her, abuse her and discard her for their own gain. 2021 will not be what you think. [This message is linked to all the Kamala Harris messages- please be sure to watch and read those].
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
Related Prophetic words:
A COCKATRICE WILL PURSUE THEM: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/a-cockatrice-will-pursue-them-november-3-4-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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