Ep. 284: What Is The GreenSmoothieGirl Group Buy (& Why You Need It For Preparedness)

This is our 21st year, and the most important, to help you get prepared against emergencies and shortages, and stock up on the healthiest foods possible. Preparedness = freedom from fear and uncertainty!
LINKS AND RESOURCES:
2022 Group Buy Products, Through 10/31
https://groupbuy.greensmoothiegirl.com/
Be A Community Organizer, Mark Up Using These Forms
https://greensmoothiegirl.com/group-buy/local-co-op-forms/
Learn More About Robyn’s 27 Years Of Work In Detoxing
https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.