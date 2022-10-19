Create New Account
Ep. 284: What Is The GreenSmoothieGirl Group Buy (& Why You Need It For Preparedness)
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Published a month ago |

This is our 21st year, and the most important, to help you get prepared against emergencies and shortages, and stock up on the healthiest foods possible. Preparedness = freedom from fear and uncertainty!

LINKS AND RESOURCES:

2022 Group Buy Products, Through 10/31
https://groupbuy.greensmoothiegirl.com/

Be A Community Organizer, Mark Up Using These Forms
https://greensmoothiegirl.com/group-buy/local-co-op-forms/

Learn More About Robyn’s 27 Years Of Work In Detoxing
https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/

preparednessfood storagealmonds

