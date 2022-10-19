Ep. 284: What Is The GreenSmoothieGirl Group Buy (& Why You Need It For Preparedness)

This is our 21st year, and the most important, to help you get prepared against emergencies and shortages, and stock up on the healthiest foods possible. Preparedness = freedom from fear and uncertainty!

LINKS AND RESOURCES:

2022 Group Buy Products, Through 10/31

https://groupbuy.greensmoothiegirl.com/

Be A Community Organizer, Mark Up Using These Forms

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/group-buy/local-co-op-forms/

Learn More About Robyn’s 27 Years Of Work In Detoxing

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/