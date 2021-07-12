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Gorka: The signs of a nation outsourced to extremists | The Gorka Reality Check
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50 views • July 12, 2021
"We ended up literally outsourcing the raising of our children to extremists who hate this nation." Dr. Sebastian Gorka asks, do you recognize these symbols? These are the signs that represent the long infiltration of radical divisiveness into America. - via The Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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