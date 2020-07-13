BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man's Vaccine's Or God's? No plague shall come near you! God's Vaccine! Part:1 - David Eells, UBM
Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • July 13, 2020
We need to fear the Lord, not the devil and the curse! God has the devil on a short leash because "A man can receive nothing, except it has been given him from heaven. (John 3:27)

Join brother David Eells in Part 1 of this 6 part series as he takes you through the scriptures in "God's Vaccines" and shows you the safety in partaking of ALL the Passover Lamb.

Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:1

There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.

Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."

Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!

Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!

The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks

Watch: Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1

WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/

FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Keywords
jesusbible studyfaithvirussermonpsalm 91coronaviruscovid19coronavirus pandemicpsalm 91 protectiondavid eells unleavened breadbiblical teachingdavid eellsubmubm david eellsin depth bible studymans vaccines or gods vaccinesno plague shall come near yougods vaccineinoculated by gods word
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Humanity Is Destroying Itself&#8230; and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Humanity Is Destroying Itself… and AI Is Just the Next Tool

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy