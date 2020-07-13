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Man's Vaccine's Or God's? No plague shall come near you! God's Vaccine! Part:1 - David Eells, UBM
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27 views • July 13, 2020
We need to fear the Lord, not the devil and the curse! God has the devil on a short leash because "A man can receive nothing, except it has been given him from heaven. (John 3:27)
Join brother David Eells in Part 1 of this 6 part series as he takes you through the scriptures in "God's Vaccines" and shows you the safety in partaking of ALL the Passover Lamb.
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
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GOD'S VACCINE! PART:1
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Join brother David Eells in Part 1 of this 6 part series as he takes you through the scriptures in "God's Vaccines" and shows you the safety in partaking of ALL the Passover Lamb.
Please download or order our free book, "God's Vaccine" at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks and share it with all your friends and family!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:1
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
Part 6: https://youtu.be/smnsLt9Y-TU
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
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