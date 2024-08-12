How long can you poke the bear before it's had enough and strikes back hard?



There is evidence that the Defence Forces of Ukraine may be using banned chemical weapons (i.e. Chlorine gas) in its attack on Russian territory in Kursk. The U.S. is the main supplier of money and weapons to Ukraine and the question must be asked, are banned chemical weapons being supplied by the U.S.?

The attack on Kursk doesn't make any sense either, as it holds no military value and the victims were mainly civilians and their properties. This video is a compilation from 2 sources, 'Borzzikman' and 'Redacted News' with Clayton Morris, and is worth watching.





Videos Sourced From:

Borzzickman





Redacted News with Clayton Morris





Closing Theme Music:

'Dark Shadows' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios





Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

pce sun19:38

