"ITS TIME TO WAKE UP TO THE TRUTH" - DR Rashid Buttar - THE MESSAGE ALL NEED TO HEAR

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They don't want the truth to be told about the HR666 resolution that is coming within the next few weeks, The full disclosure INSIDE!. Please share before they ban this immediately ( Dr. Rashid Buttar will not be silenced)
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🔊SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar
🎤INTERVIEWER: Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work, Please check out his work here:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/