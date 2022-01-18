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Packages Stolen Off Of LA Cargo Trains And The After Effects & Also Derailment Of A Train.
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575 views • January 18, 2022
This video is a compilation of a few different videos about the stolen packages off of trains in Los Angeles, CA. The Union Pacific (U.P.) trains have been raided for many months in the downtown area of Los Angeles and the debris and abandoned packages are shown as well as the areas along side the train tracks with trash from stolen packages. Also shown in the video is train derailment and package thefts in process which includes flat screen TVs and anything else on these cargo trains.
NOTE: The city and county of Los Angeles is under democratic control which should explain the conditions and realities as revealed in this video.
NOTE: The city and county of Los Angeles is under democratic control which should explain the conditions and realities as revealed in this video.
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