Parents Right To Know - Grants to Fight Deportation - Cape Breton Buy-Back

Federal judge strikes down rules allowing schools to hide gender ‘transitions’ from parents





A federal judge in California has issued a permanent block against the state’s “gender secrecy policies” that have allowed schools to hide “gender transitions” from parents.





A federal judge in California this week issued a permanent block against the state’s “gender secrecy policies” that have allowed schools to hide children’s so-called “gender transitions” from their parents.





U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez issued the ruling in the class action lawsuit on Dec. 22, holding that parents “have a right” to the “gender information” of their children, while teachers themselves also possess the right to provide parents with that information.





The order strikes down secretive policies in school districts across California that allowed schools to conceal when a child began identifying as the opposite sex or another LGBT-related identity.





https://www.ewtnnews.com/world/us/federal-judge-strikes-down-rules-allowing-schools-to-hide-gender-transitions-from-parents?redirectedfrom=cna









How public schools brainwash young kids with harmful transgender ideology





Militant transgender advocates are imposing their agenda with uncompromising zeal on schoolchildren.





That’s fine with President Joe Biden. His administration announced this month that by April, it will enhance the legal entitlements of transgender public-school students, with new guarantees regarding access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports competitions.





https://nypost.com/2021/12/22/how-public-schools-brainwash-young-kids-with-harmful-transgender-ideology/









Oregon spends millions to help immigrants fight deportation. It’s unclear how many succeed





When Oregon lawmakers in 2022 considered a plan to ensure immigrants facing deportation could receive free state-funded legal representation, proponents could hardly contain their enthusiasm.





Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-east Portland, testified in support, saying the program would “empower Oregon to lead the way by ensuring that every immigrant Oregonian has access to universal legal representation through a statewide system.”





https://www.oregonlive.com/watchdog/2025/02/oregon-spends-millions-to-help-immigrants-fight-deportation-its-unclear-how-many-succeed.html









California restaurants will have to disclose food allergens on their menus under new law





California will become the first state in the nation requiring restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus starting in 2026 under a new law.





The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday applies to businesses with at least 20 locations.





https://apnews.com/article/california-restaurants-food-allergies-bill-menus-1baf79d306cef59944a4774df2e915cb









Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Cape Breton firearm buyback missed the mark





After the results of a trial into the federal gun buyback program were released, federal advocacy groups are calling for the program to be shuttered. During a pilot in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, the federal government collected only 25 firearms out of an expected 200 from the community.





https://discovermoosejaw.com/articles/canadian-taxpayers-federation-says-cape-breton-firearm-buyback-missed-the-mark