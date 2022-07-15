Impeach Biden | Making Sense of the Madness

What is happening to the federal budget? Where is our money going?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Joe Kent about gas prices, grocery costs, and soaring inflation at the hands of Joe Biden.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-540/



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