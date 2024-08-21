The Masorete Scribes Diabolical Plot to change the Old Testament - Septuagint vs Masoretic Text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, the Bible is true. This video is addressing the issue of Bible TRANSLATIONS. I have the utmost respect for the Word of God. Do not mistake this video for being anything but looking for the very best translation of that Word of God. What the Masorete scribes did is inexcusable. They changed the ages and timelines to chop around one thousand years out of Biblical history and that is a big deal. There are many other serious things they did to try to hide the fact that Jesus was and is the Messiah.