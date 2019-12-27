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24 Hours After Russian Collusion Story Breaks All Intelligence Agencies Knew It Was Bogus
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26 views • December 27, 2019
Historian Doug Wead: Every Foreign Intelligence Service Knew Within 24 Hours Russia Collusion Was a Bogus Story
Elizabeth Vaughn - December 26, 2019
Source: https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/12/26/historian-doug-wead-every-foreign-intelligence-services-knew-within-24-hours-russia-collusion-bogus-story/
Elizabeth Vaughn - December 26, 2019
Source: https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/12/26/historian-doug-wead-every-foreign-intelligence-services-knew-within-24-hours-russia-collusion-bogus-story/
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