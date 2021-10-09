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Carla Reuckert - The Law of One by Anne Hess
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115 views • October 09, 2021
Bases 27 includes this interview by Anne Hess in summer 2010, with the late Carla Reuckert, on The Law of One. Anne who is from Son in southern Norway, visited Carla in her home in Kentucky, during one of her visits to the US.
Re-edited for her by Miles Johnston, from the Bases Project in 2018, after the original was loaded in 4 parts in 2010.
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Re-edited for her by Miles Johnston, from the Bases Project in 2018, after the original was loaded in 4 parts in 2010.
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