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Official CDC Battle Plan: Mobilize Civilian Force to Lock Up Healthy People in "Labor Camps"
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60 views • August 14, 2021
Humans Are Free - August 12, 2021
Shocking CDC plan to enlist a domestic civilian force to target and lock up healthy people in forced labor camps.
Read the CDC document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Last Friday week, the Governor of Tennessee signed an executive orderauthorizing the National Guard to medically kidnap unvaccinated people at gunpoint and forcibly take them to covid “involuntary internment” camps across the state.
Now, new details have emerged about a similar plan initially launched by the CDC in 2020, which calls for nationwide covid concentration camps to be operated at the “camp / sector level” which will be populated by individuals designated “high-risk” who are forcibly ripped from their families and homes to be imprisoned by the CDC.
This document, entitled, “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings,” explains that the CDC will meet “minimum humanitarian standards” by providing, for example, soap and basic cleaning supplies so that covid camp prisoners can clean their own prison cells.
Shocking CDC plan to enlist a domestic civilian force to target and lock up healthy people in forced labor camps.
Read the CDC document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Last Friday week, the Governor of Tennessee signed an executive orderauthorizing the National Guard to medically kidnap unvaccinated people at gunpoint and forcibly take them to covid “involuntary internment” camps across the state.
Now, new details have emerged about a similar plan initially launched by the CDC in 2020, which calls for nationwide covid concentration camps to be operated at the “camp / sector level” which will be populated by individuals designated “high-risk” who are forcibly ripped from their families and homes to be imprisoned by the CDC.
This document, entitled, “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings,” explains that the CDC will meet “minimum humanitarian standards” by providing, for example, soap and basic cleaning supplies so that covid camp prisoners can clean their own prison cells.
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