LET'S TALK ABOUT THE JEWS
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago

First published at 05:30 UTC on December 22nd, 2023.

TheCrowhouse



Undressing Israel (opening clip)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i6hAJqPAcGMt/


Dr Lorraine Day

https://www.drday.com/#whoRewroteBible


Malaysia Bars Israeli Cargo Vessels From Its Ports Over Gaza Conflict

https://thediplomat.com/2023/12/malaysia-bars-israeli-cargo-vessels-from-its-ports-over-gaza-conflict/


Israeli Company Selling Oceanfront Homes in Gaza

https://www.albawaba.com/news/harei-zahav-now-promoting-beach-houses-gaza-1545535#google_vignette


IDF Deletes Their Murder Map: Israel Divides Gaza Into 2,300 Numbered Zones For Bombing Campaigns

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hMUTSz5jlkCR/


Israel-Hamas at war: Palestine’s Ambassador to the UK

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amKnSybgv8s&ab_channel=Channel4News


Australian government is trying to sneak through Digital Identity Bill over Christmas

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/17/australian-government-digital-id-bill/


BANKS ARE CLOSING ACCOUNTS (Worldwide) | No Access To Your Money

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtvbv0PiRK0&ab_channel=Daphna


Goyim Flyers

https://www.gtvflyers.com/


Anarchapulco Tickets - Use The coupon IGAN for a 10% discount

https://anarchapulco.com


Max Igan en Español

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/

https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5


Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/


Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition

http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf


Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/


Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/



Keywords
childrenliesbiblegodjesusbabieschristianityisraeljewspalestinegenocidetalmudgazadr lorraine dayisraelitesidfgreatreset

