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CITY OF PHOENIX COP SUPERVISOR NOT ON A CALL PARKS IN RED ZONE AND REFUSES TO IDENTIFY HIMSELF.
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60 views • December 08, 2021
City police nationwide are increasingly corrupt as well as incompetent. Most hold contempt and disdain for law abiding US citizens. Unfortunately, they virtually all protect illegal aliens in the USA("just following orders" violating their constitutional Oath)at the expense of US citizens. In California, they "just follow orders" to disarm US citizens(violating the 2nd Amendment)and ignore the growing presence of foreign armed gangs.
For now, Phoenix police won't disarm you but if they think the laws and Constitution don't apply to them; how long will it be until they forcibly disarm Americans and force the poison jabs on you and your kids?
Most police nationwide are not heroes and will violate your rights, steal your property and life for a fat paycheck.
Yes, there are decent cops but the globalist run government screens most of them out(as well as ones with above average IQs)in favor of dangerous, "just following orders", narcissist psychopaths.
For now, Phoenix police won't disarm you but if they think the laws and Constitution don't apply to them; how long will it be until they forcibly disarm Americans and force the poison jabs on you and your kids?
Most police nationwide are not heroes and will violate your rights, steal your property and life for a fat paycheck.
Yes, there are decent cops but the globalist run government screens most of them out(as well as ones with above average IQs)in favor of dangerous, "just following orders", narcissist psychopaths.
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