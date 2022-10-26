Create New Account
COVID-19 never was a pandemic says Harvey Risch, MD, PhD
The Prisoner
COVID-19 NEVER was a “pandemic” Harvey Risch, MD, PhD tells Children’s Health Defense on 23 Sep 2022.

Harvey Risch, MD, PhD says (reworded):
The State of Emergency has been maintained ONLY for the purpose of controlling the population, and NOT for any benefit.
500,000 Americans die every year from tobacco smoke, but the government has never declared smoking a “pandemic”.
MORE people have died from smoking in the last two years than died from COVID-19.
The fact that the government declared COVID-19 to be “a pandemic” is OUTRAGEOUS.
It has been a way to remove Civil Rights from people in order to compel sales of the vaccine that does NOT supply substantial benefit except profits to the vaccine manufacturers.

The full 56:56 minute interview is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1labr5-friday-roundtable-episode-26-with-peter-a.-mccullough-md-mph-harvey-risch-m.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

