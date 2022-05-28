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Master Class: What Is Reality? with Lane Keller Ep3
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11 views • May 28, 2022
How many times have you been told about the matrix, and found that knowing about it almost makes it worse, and still isn't enough to escape it?
How about the growing numbers of "truth tellers?" These individuals seem to be exposing so much, and yet they're said to be disinformation agents, or more importantly, your intuition tells you something is wrong, and stops you from buying into their narrative.
How about your inner knowing that tells you something better that this experience is attainable, but lies just out of grasp. What if you already possess the ability to attain it?
LifeSource's Lane Keller shares a recent download that addresses these issues and more, and which hopefully provides some very really answers.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!
ANCHOR:
https://anchor.fm/lifesource
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource
How about the growing numbers of "truth tellers?" These individuals seem to be exposing so much, and yet they're said to be disinformation agents, or more importantly, your intuition tells you something is wrong, and stops you from buying into their narrative.
How about your inner knowing that tells you something better that this experience is attainable, but lies just out of grasp. What if you already possess the ability to attain it?
LifeSource's Lane Keller shares a recent download that addresses these issues and more, and which hopefully provides some very really answers.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!
ANCHOR:
https://anchor.fm/lifesource
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource
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