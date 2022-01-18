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Five Nurses: What is Really Going on in Hospitals | Steve Kirsch
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17 views • January 18, 2022
Five Nurses speak out about what is really going on in hospitals | Steve Kirsch - January 17, 2022
I met with 5 nurses on a single Zoom call who have all left their jobs, so they are no longer afraid to speak out about what is really happening in hospitals today. If you think our healthcare system is well run and there is no corruption, you are in for a big surprise.
https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/five-nurses-speak-out-about-what?r=o7iqo&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Five Nurses: What is Really Going on in Hospitals | Steve Kirsch - January 17, 2022
Steve Kirsch, Five Nurses, What is Really Going on in Hospitals, January 17 2022
I met with 5 nurses on a single Zoom call who have all left their jobs, so they are no longer afraid to speak out about what is really happening in hospitals today. If you think our healthcare system is well run and there is no corruption, you are in for a big surprise.
https://www.americanfrontlinenurses.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/five-nurses-speak-out-about-what?r=o7iqo&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Five Nurses: What is Really Going on in Hospitals | Steve Kirsch - January 17, 2022
Steve Kirsch, Five Nurses, What is Really Going on in Hospitals, January 17 2022
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