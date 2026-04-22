Trizeal (2005, Dreamcast)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trizeal (トライジール) is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up originally developed by Triangle Service for the arcades. It was ported to the Dreamcast and published by Triangle Service. The game came out in Japan only. It was also released for Playstation 2.
The game has normal shot and a rapid fir button fire button. You can transform your ship which will alter your weapon system. You can choose between a spread shot, homing missiles and a concentrated laser. You can collect power-ups which upgrade all weapon systems. There is a limited stock of smart bombs which damage everything on screen.