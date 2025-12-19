BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From Kupyansk To Gulyaipole: Ukraine Loses Ground While Its Energy Infrastructure Burns
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10145 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
122 views • 2 days ago

High-intensity missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure persist. According to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, more than 70% of thermal power plants and over 37% of hydroelectric power plants have been destroyed. Meanwhile, the situation on the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict remains difficult.

The battle for Kupyansk is in full swing. Earlier, Ukrainian command transferred all available reserves to this section of the front in an attempt to regain control of the city. Ukrainian advance units managed to break through to Kupyansk and engage Russian troops in combat.

According to reports from December 19, the Ukrainian forces regained control of the Yubileiny microdistrict. However, they were driven out of the northern outskirts of the city.

The Ukrainian command deployed reserves north of Kupyansk in an attempt to cut off supplies. It is too early to discuss success or the encirclement of the Russian group in the city. Moscow has not yet engaged the available reserves in the area.

After completely disrupting the Ukrainian defenses in Mirnograd, the Russian assault units intensified their offensive. On December 18, fighting reportedly began in the city center, an area that had been tightly controlled by the Ukrainian army just days prior.

Mirnograd can now be considered definitively lost to Ukraine. The city’s unified defense system has ceased to exist. It is only a matter of time before the Russian army finishes eliminating the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance.

The situation in the Gulyaipole area continues to deteriorate for the Ukrainian army. The Russian command has increased pressure on the northern section of the front. Significant forces have been deployed to expand the bridgehead behind the main line of Ukrainian defense along the Gaichur River. On December 18, the Russian army’s advanced assault groups seized the village of Gerasimovka. From this settlement, subsequent strikes can be launched north and south.

On December 19, the Russians achieved a major tactical success west of Dobropillya. After successfully crossing the Gaichur River, they broke the main line of Ukrainian defense. If the offensive maintains its current pace, the entire Ukrainian front in this area could collapse.

Russian paratroopers reported a major tactical success on December 18 in the Stepnogorsk area. Advance groups broke through east of the city and entered the village of Lukyanovskoye, advancing further into it.

As the front approaches Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian military targets are increasingly being struck. On December 18, Russian drones destroyed a number of Ukrainian armored vehicles. Notably, the military equipment was based in a regular parking lot surrounded by civilian vehicles.

______________________________________________________________________


DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasssouth frontdprkupyanskgulyaipole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy