High-intensity missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure persist. According to Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, more than 70% of thermal power plants and over 37% of hydroelectric power plants have been destroyed. Meanwhile, the situation on the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict remains difficult.

The battle for Kupyansk is in full swing. Earlier, Ukrainian command transferred all available reserves to this section of the front in an attempt to regain control of the city. Ukrainian advance units managed to break through to Kupyansk and engage Russian troops in combat.

According to reports from December 19, the Ukrainian forces regained control of the Yubileiny microdistrict. However, they were driven out of the northern outskirts of the city.

The Ukrainian command deployed reserves north of Kupyansk in an attempt to cut off supplies. It is too early to discuss success or the encirclement of the Russian group in the city. Moscow has not yet engaged the available reserves in the area.

After completely disrupting the Ukrainian defenses in Mirnograd, the Russian assault units intensified their offensive. On December 18, fighting reportedly began in the city center, an area that had been tightly controlled by the Ukrainian army just days prior.

Mirnograd can now be considered definitively lost to Ukraine. The city’s unified defense system has ceased to exist. It is only a matter of time before the Russian army finishes eliminating the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance.

The situation in the Gulyaipole area continues to deteriorate for the Ukrainian army. The Russian command has increased pressure on the northern section of the front. Significant forces have been deployed to expand the bridgehead behind the main line of Ukrainian defense along the Gaichur River. On December 18, the Russian army’s advanced assault groups seized the village of Gerasimovka. From this settlement, subsequent strikes can be launched north and south.

On December 19, the Russians achieved a major tactical success west of Dobropillya. After successfully crossing the Gaichur River, they broke the main line of Ukrainian defense. If the offensive maintains its current pace, the entire Ukrainian front in this area could collapse.

Russian paratroopers reported a major tactical success on December 18 in the Stepnogorsk area. Advance groups broke through east of the city and entered the village of Lukyanovskoye, advancing further into it.

As the front approaches Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian military targets are increasingly being struck. On December 18, Russian drones destroyed a number of Ukrainian armored vehicles. Notably, the military equipment was based in a regular parking lot surrounded by civilian vehicles.

