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EntertheStars: Between The Headlines Decoded [05.11.2021]
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30 views • November 06, 2021
BlueJuice...The Beast Within & SupplyChainDarkWinter, AirlinesHiring & StatePokemonLawsuits
Youtube just updated their policy to flag videos who say anything against the climate change consensus...
Here we go!!!
Don Lemon not very popular in his coverage of LGTQ Superman...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E6pbjbHFV8
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/c3ef96af-7a63-38fd-96c5-5964db4a0f64/unvaccinated-workers%e2%80%99-next.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/man-attacks-women-bar-close-215809582.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-intel-officers-refusing-vaccine-042731142.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/airlines-are-raising-wages-and-hiring-amid-labor-shortage-104225584.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/truckers-bidens-disastrous-vaccine-mandate-111010019.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/while-disagree-understand-why-sister-110031402.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/11-states-file-suit-against-120844012.html
945 views Premiered 39 minutes ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5u91-9zK3Ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Youtube just updated their policy to flag videos who say anything against the climate change consensus...
Here we go!!!
Don Lemon not very popular in his coverage of LGTQ Superman...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5E6pbjbHFV8
https://finance.yahoo.com/m/c3ef96af-7a63-38fd-96c5-5964db4a0f64/unvaccinated-workers%e2%80%99-next.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/man-attacks-women-bar-close-215809582.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/thousands-intel-officers-refusing-vaccine-042731142.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/airlines-are-raising-wages-and-hiring-amid-labor-shortage-104225584.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/truckers-bidens-disastrous-vaccine-mandate-111010019.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/while-disagree-understand-why-sister-110031402.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/11-states-file-suit-against-120844012.html
945 views Premiered 39 minutes ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5u91-9zK3Ws
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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