⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 9, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (9 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, and 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Tabayevka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 pickups, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, the artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems from the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have neutralised the units from 116th Territorial Defence Brigade, 92nd Mechanised, 81st Airmobile, and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Raygorodok, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ Over 110 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) system, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 ordnance depot near Podliman (Kharkov region).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar.





◽️ 4 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Slavyansk, Avdeyevka, and Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the units from 35th Marine Brigade, 1st Tank, and 72nd Mechanised brigades of the AFU near Vodyanoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 85 personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30) have been eliminated.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 3 large-calibre machine guns of the AFU.





◽️ 4 AFU ordnance depots have been neutralised near Nikolayevka and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of Russian Armed Forces have neutralised 83 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 116 areas.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kherson.





◽️ Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 13 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, have been destroyed near Tavolzhanka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Kirilovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Krasnorechenskoye, Kolomyichikha, Chervonopopovka, Naugolnaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Vodyanoye (Zaporozhye region), and Knyaze-Grigorovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 384 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,057 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,798 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,012 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,034 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,302 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.