Disclosure, TOP SECRET Wealth Pump OFF, Sovereigns, Open-Source Intel #OSINT

The first disclosure of this video is that I’m taking my seat at the US Senate for The Commonwealth of Virginia. Details: www.tankersleyvausa.com

The second is a CLASSIFIED TOP SECRET doc, less than 1 year old, publicly available #OSINT if you know where to look… like my Telegram channel https://t.me/joinchat/-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5#

The third validates 5D collective consciousness to me, the #Matrix is crumbling away, and that those of us rockin’ 5D have simultaneous thought-forms and are purposefully co-creating paths to Golden Era and away from the failed paradigm of scarcity, tyranny, and false salvation. It feels good knowing I am one of these “Sovereigns” but also stressed since MK’d NPC’s and invaded foreign terrorists might legit be targeting me and it’s not like I have a DUMB or a stone mansion in a gated community in which to hide. Weeee! Exciting!

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108