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Proud Boys Vs Antifa in Kalamazoo, Michigan August 15th, 2020
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486 views • August 15, 2020
Pretty much like the title says 🤷
Mainstream Media tried to spin it as "wHitE nAtioNaLisTs" against "aNti fASciSts"; but if you look at the first Clip it seems pretty clear that the "pEaCefUl pRotEstors" on the Left Wing side are the ones who started trouble while the Right Wingers were just chillin and flying flags.
Don't forget Mainstream Media in Seattle called Dion (who is Black) and myself "wHitE sUpRemAciSts" when we were interviewing people at the Seattle Sounders/Antifa March; even though DION IS IN THE PICTURE THEY USED IN THE TITLE.
Sooooo they just assume we're all Completely Moronic and Reliant on them to give us all our Opinions.
#Antifa #KalamazooProtest #MichiganProtests
Mainstream Media tried to spin it as "wHitE nAtioNaLisTs" against "aNti fASciSts"; but if you look at the first Clip it seems pretty clear that the "pEaCefUl pRotEstors" on the Left Wing side are the ones who started trouble while the Right Wingers were just chillin and flying flags.
Don't forget Mainstream Media in Seattle called Dion (who is Black) and myself "wHitE sUpRemAciSts" when we were interviewing people at the Seattle Sounders/Antifa March; even though DION IS IN THE PICTURE THEY USED IN THE TITLE.
Sooooo they just assume we're all Completely Moronic and Reliant on them to give us all our Opinions.
#Antifa #KalamazooProtest #MichiganProtests
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