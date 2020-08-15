BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proud Boys Vs Antifa in Kalamazoo, Michigan August 15th, 2020
ChadoftheCHAZ
ChadoftheCHAZ
9 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
486 views • August 15, 2020
Pretty much like the title says 🤷

Mainstream Media tried to spin it as "wHitE nAtioNaLisTs" against "aNti fASciSts"; but if you look at the first Clip it seems pretty clear that the "pEaCefUl pRotEstors" on the Left Wing side are the ones who started trouble while the Right Wingers were just chillin and flying flags.

Don't forget Mainstream Media in Seattle called Dion (who is Black) and myself "wHitE sUpRemAciSts" when we were interviewing people at the Seattle Sounders/Antifa March; even though DION IS IN THE PICTURE THEY USED IN THE TITLE.

Sooooo they just assume we're all Completely Moronic and Reliant on them to give us all our Opinions.

#Antifa #KalamazooProtest #MichiganProtests
Keywords
white nationalistsproud boysmichigan protestsblm riotsblm protestskalamazooantifa fighting proud boysantifa rioting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws &#8220;Sabotage&#8221; Criticism From Analysts

Proposed Senate Probe of Russian Diesel Deal Draws “Sabotage” Criticism From Analysts

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Cassie B.
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy