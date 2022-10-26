NY Supreme Court Strikes Down NYC Worker Vax Mandate

More news at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/Attorney Chad LaVeglia said the mandate was now “null and void” when announcing the verdict outside the Richmond County courthouse. “So, we just defeated the vaccine mandate for every single city employee—not just sanitation,” LaVeglia said in a video statement posted on the NYCForYourself Twitter account.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.