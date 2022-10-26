NY Supreme Court Strikes Down NYC Worker Vax Mandate

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More news at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/Attorney Chad LaVeglia said the mandate was now “null and void” when announcing the verdict outside the Richmond County courthouse. “So, we just defeated the vaccine mandate for every single city employee—not just sanitation,” LaVeglia said in a video statement posted on the NYCForYourself Twitter account.