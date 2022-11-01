Excess Deaths: Why Is the Media So Silent About This?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/501316
Summary：10/29/2022 Dr. John Campbell: For the weekend of October 14th, the registered number of deaths in the UK was 14.9% above the five-year average. On these excess deaths, you hear virtually nothing on the mainstream media. Why isn't this being talked about? This is very surprising!