Excess Deaths: Why Is the Media So Silent About This?
60 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 23 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/501316

Summary：10/29/2022 Dr. John Campbell: For the weekend of October 14th, the registered number of deaths in the UK was 14.9% above the five-year average. On these excess deaths, you hear virtually nothing on the mainstream media. Why isn't this being talked about? This is very surprising!

Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
