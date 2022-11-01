Excess Deaths: Why Is the Media So Silent About This?

https://gnews.org/articles/501316
Summary：10/29/2022 Dr. John Campbell: For the weekend of October 14th, the registered number of deaths in the UK was 14.9% above the five-year average. On these excess deaths, you hear virtually nothing on the mainstream media. Why isn't this being talked about? This is very surprising!
