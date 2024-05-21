White and Christian Nationalism: Fulfilling the Great Commission

Building distinct Christian Ethno-states IS the Great Commission. Evangelicals have surrendered our mandate to build Christian nations in order to please the world.
The nations were separated at Babel and rebellious mankind inspired by Satan and led by the devil's children seek to re-build Babel -- a global Luciferian Theocray. This is already in place. And this is why the Jews (the devil's children) seek to destroy any nation (such as Russia) that clings to their Christian identity. This explains why the Jews seek to used Ukraine as a lever to destroy that Christian nation.
Christians who side with the Jews are no better than Judas Iscariot.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.