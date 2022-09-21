NO ONE sees this coming! ⏰🌎 | 2022 End of Year Update
Saratoga Ocean
As we move into the end of 2022, we are going to start seeing a significant change in our perception of time and reality. This will negatively impact our ability to choose our own timeline if we don't see it coming. It's time to open our eyes even more, and see the underpinnings of exactly how AI and the controllers plan to lock us into a one-dimensional, completely controlled reality.
Keywords
ascensionaicontroltimespiritual awakeningmetaversesaratoga ocean2022update
