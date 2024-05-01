Apocalypse Watch E150: Biden's Marijuana Vote Buying Scheme

Episode 150: Three years of Apocalypse Watch!

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes on Biden's bid to buy votes using the same marijuana legalization scheme of 2020. Plus: Who's paying for, and paying, the thousands of student Hamas sympathizers? Are our college students really so stupid they choose to support a terrorist organization that brutally murdered 1,200 people 7 OCT 23? Or, is there something more sinister in play?