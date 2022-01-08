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US Running Short of Santas, Was Covid to Blame?
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US Running Short of Santas, Was Covid to Blame
https://www.rt.com/business/541823-us-santa-claus-shortage-covid/
US running short of Santas
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has created another supply shortage this Christmas season, according to the leading provider of holiday entertainers: the number of people available to play the role of Santa Claus.
https://www.rt.com/business/541823-us-santa-claus-shortage-covid/
US running short of Santas
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has created another supply shortage this Christmas season, according to the leading provider of holiday entertainers: the number of people available to play the role of Santa Claus.
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