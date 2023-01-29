Super Simple, Good to -40 Below, Stock Tank Update (and New Calf in January?)

Keep your Winter simple! With an almost no maintenance stock tank! For almost no MONEY! Water fed from an inside water source through a heat tape lined downstream flowing 1" ID. hose to the tank. Water level in the inside water source sink and water level outside stock tank are the same, with the water level regulated from the inside sink. So Simple.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.