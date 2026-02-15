BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EP 26 | America's 1933 "Bankruptcy" -- Clearing the myths and partial truths? | Liberty Ark Podcast
libertyarkpodcast
libertyarkpodcast
29 views • 1 day ago

Many people have heard the claim: “America went bankrupt in 1933.”


But that phrase is not technically accurate — and the real story is more important than the slogan.


In Episode 26 of the Liberty Ark Podcast, we explore what actually happened in 1933–1934 when the United States moved away from a domestic gold-based monetary system.


Rather than a courtroom bankruptcy, we examine it as a monetary regime conversion — a structured legal and financial "reset" where the public lost domestic gold redemption rights and the government consolidated control over currency.


In this episode, we discuss:

• Why “bankruptcy” is not the correct legal description

• What a true bankruptcy process would require

• What did happen instead (a change in monetary rules)

• Why the phrase “domestic gold redemption suspension” is more accurate

• How fiat credit replaced gold-backed redemption for everyday Americans

• Why many people still sense this as a major transfer of power


This is not presented as fear-based conspiracy — but as a grounded, historically anchored discussion of how money systems change, and what those changes mean for sovereignty, law, and public understanding.


The Liberty Ark Podcast is inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues and explores law, money, contracts, and responsibility through calm inquiry.


🎙 Hosted by Ken Capaz with co-explorers Eliza Vere and Reina Estela.


________________________________________


🌐 LINKS & RESOURCES 🌐

https://libertyarkpodcast.com

https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

https://x.com/libertyarkshow

https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com

https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

🎥 YouTube Channel:

http://youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

________________________________________


________________________________________

⏱ Chapters (Suggested)

00:00 – The 1933 “bankruptcy” claim

02:10 – What real bankruptcy actually means

05:30 – Why no court ruled a government bankruptcy

08:40 – What changed instead: the rules of money

12:10 – “Monetary regime conversion” explained

16:00 – Domestic gold redemption suspension

20:30 – Sovereign credit consolidation

25:10 – Why this still matters today

________________________________________


#️⃣ Hashtags

#TheBankruptcy

#goldstandard

#1933

#LawAndMoney

#LibertyArkPodcast

#FiatCurrency

________________________________________

Keywords
1934 gold actliberty ark podcastken capazlaw and moneygold standard explainedend of gold standardmoney system historyfiat currency explainedmonetary regime conversiondomestic gold redemption suspensionsovereign credit consolidationhow currency changedgold confiscation explained1933 bankruptcy
