Trump Orders Release Of Alien & UFO Gov Files. 4 Invasions The News Won't Tell You. Extraterrestrial

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary Of War, and other revelant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files relating to alien and Extraterrestrial life, unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters."





Trump orders release of alien and UFO government files. President Donald Trump is directing the pentagon and other government agencies to identfy and release files related to extracterreestials and unidentified flying objects. President Trump has ordered several government agencies to release files about aliens and UFOs. Barack Obama clarified recent comments in a podcast interview about the existance of aliens.





