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Bryan Duncan - Famous CCM artist speaks on suffering
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32 views • October 24, 2021
Bryan Duncan has been one of the defining voices of Contemporary Christian music for awhile now. He began his career as a member of the Sweet Comfort Band in the early 1970s before embarking on a successful solo career. Bryan is a four-time Dove Award recipient and multiple nominee with more than a dozen #1 hit singles. He also hosts a weekly radio program “Radio Rehab,” a mix of music and personal insights.
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