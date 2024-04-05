(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/worldordersreview/
VAXXINE, VAXSCENE, OHHH VAXSEEN (WOR)
ANALYSIS of the COVID-19 ''VACCINES'': (NOTHING BIOLOGICAL: WAKE UP !)
GRAPHENE OXIDE, HYDRO GEL, SOFT / HEAVY METALS & RARE ELEMENTS...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0pYG3qqfmsI/
=============
Thanks to the source clip contributors for this piece:
Foundring https://www.bitchute.com/foundring/
Tez Truth Dog https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t-dog-1-love/
MASS VAXSINATION & THE DEMISE OF SOCIAL MEDIA "INFLUENCERS"
[PT. 01 / SEP 2023] https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJXf0VQEZr6m/
[PT. 02 / MAR 2024] https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhX9VwaVUOzA/
[LQC] "INCUBUS" PROJECT | PFIZER COVID INJECTABLE...
After simulating HUMAN BODY temperature + ULTRAVIOLET light
#01A [After 48 HRS] https://www.bitchute.com/video/PEVVzE7tThvC/
#01B [After 96 HRS] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9xz24baV6FEO/
#01C [After 144 HRS] https://www.bitchute.com/video/fg3hc9IYpQ7G/
#01D [After 192 HRS] https://www.bitchute.com/video/6G3MMTeilbHX/
#01E [After 240 HRS] https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwM5k02pasbH/
MASS VACCINATION AND DOCTOR DEATHS [PT. 05]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9SxG8oargoGI/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qYRKvw38zybx/
PLANDEMIC STARTED how HOSPITALS were EMPTY.... well fast forward to nowadays..💉☠️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ov0dXBBFknSH/
MASS VACCINATION AND CANCER VICTIMS [PART 15] NOV 2023 - JAN 2024
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e2XUHryUa9IX/
UNLAWFUL : YOUNG HEARTS #49 [CHECKUR6]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eh3c1KR748Or/\
THE (SO CALLED) "EXPERTS" ARE (SUPPOSEDLY) "BAFFLED" [CHECKUR6]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDT7llpn4SiB/
The DEPOPULATION PLAN of 1994
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ki2hV8r8kTPk/ philipenes
Another 'LIFE FORM' (Artificial Integrate) Found In The COVID VAX VIALS
(Dr. Franc Zalewksi) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fpt5YUkEhZXp/
NEXT DOSE I https://www.bitchute.com/video/2r9QMvAwnm3F/
NEXT DOSE II https://www.bitchute.com/video/r7po7KAeyR5f/
NEXT DOSE III https://www.bitchute.com/video/gTu29fRd3H9Z/
POLYGONAL STRUCTURES in "CO(N)VID" INOCULUMS (LQC 2024/1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZrCUQRHjm9k/
MICRO TECH TYPE STRUCTURES IN HEPARIN SHOTS ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuL22nF0MpCV/
WHITE LUNG 'VIRUS' (MY ARS...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2xViFNiZ78tK/
CO(N)VID 2024 (Dr. Sam Bailey)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4huHijc1KOBZ/
CO(N)VID INJECT - DEATH - CAUSAL LINKS & CORRELATIONS (WOR)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSulWsUNf9kh/
" ANTI-VACKS " (Sr. Sam Bailey) A for ANTI-VAXER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bNHVdpTPaRNf/
SINGLE DROP of Pfizer's ＂VACCINE＂+ DENTAL "ANESTHETIC" + DIFTAVAX [LQC]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/USO37i7uM6OP/
WHY (POST-VAX) ARRHYTHMIAS are GENERATED (Ricardo Delgado, LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0X8VJqbzYYVU/
🎶 "NONE ARE MORE HOPELESSLY ENSLAVED...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5xy22hRElnB7/
(WOR) WE DON'T NEED MORE POISONASHUNZ !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3eics7YYYJM/
2020 … WTF ... WAS ... THAT ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a81Y4rTdDGvo/
(THE GAME is OVER) LA QUINTA COLUMNA (SPECIAL) CONFERENCE [MAR, 2023]
[FULL # 🇬🇧🇺🇸 ENG. VOICE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcvIfVY8m1Jh/
A FRESH DROP of the ASTRA ZENECA CO(N)VID INJECTION
(Dra. Liliana Zelada 🇧🇴 Febrero 2023) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wct5WIoQu8Wh/
A DROP of BLOOD from a (GRAPHENE) 'INOCULATED' COV-ID PERSON
Dr. Zelada https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiaVZh9T2rlA/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.