A Rally Cry From Austria Against Forcing Vaccination and Lockdown

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11/18/2021 Alexander from Austria is calling for help and support. Since November 15, Austria has been in the state of lockdown for everybody who is not vaccinated. People are going to organize the probably largest rally for freedom that Austria has ever seen on November 20, in Vienna. If you can manage to join in, please go.