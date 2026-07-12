How Did 300 People Build a City of Cathedrals?

Part 1: Something Is Wrong With Every Old Photo of Los Angeles

https://www.brighteon.com/4d2a002f-0223-43ab-9a96-c89871706972

In Part 1, the buildings of old Los Angeles told a strange story in stone.

In Part 2, we leave the stone alone and open the paper trail — the old maps, the population counts, the build dates written into the official record.

And what's waiting there is stranger than any photograph. Maps that show farmland where the pictures show a city. Landmarks with four different birthdays depending on who you ask. A few hundred people, somehow, standing beside thousands of monumental buildings.

This time the story isn't questioned by me — it's questioned by its own records. Watch to the end and ask yourself which source you've been trusting all along.

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Mirrored - Ink Of The Past

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