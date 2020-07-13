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The White House Made A List Of All The Times Fauci ‘Has Been Wrong’ On The Coronavirus
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80 views • July 13, 2020
https://nationalfile.com/exposed-truth-fauci-birx-gates-elites/
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Keywords
cdcabortionunwhonihmicrosoftted talksibmccpmargaret sangeradolph hitlercoronaviruspirbright institutecovid-19national institute of healthdeborah birxdr anthony faucitony faucibill and melinda gateswilliam henry gates iiinternational business machinesmary maxwell gatestom watson jrcold springs harbordr soumya swaminathan
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