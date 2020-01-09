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Treating Lupus with Stem Cells
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34 views • January 09, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] // facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
Hi, this is Josh with dream body clinic and today we're going to talk a little bit about lupus and mesenchymal stem cells and how they can work to actually treat that. Lupus is an autoimmune condition that it's pretty tough to nail down. With lupus, it's very tough because you just got a list of symptoms. But what we've seen consistently is that people that have it normally either have low energy, trouble sleeping for days and can't do anything about it. And what we've found is that after treatment with a Stem Cell IV, they stop having those issues or a huge reduction of them.
The stem cells first go in the IV. They then go through the system, they'll go to the lungs first, they'll go to the heart, and only about 20% will make it through to the rest of the body. With an autoimmune condition, it's really not a big deal because they're still working in the heart and in the lungs.
They're in the bloodstream and air coming in contact with so many different killer cells, B cells, T cells, your whole immune system and essentially reprogramming it to work the way it's supposed to. They send out these things called cytokines, which are signaling proteins that I like to think of them as like an antivirus software that they're uploading into the these different immune cells and getting them to work right; because in most cases, they're clearly attacking an area of the body that is causing these issues. So we're fixing the root cause. We're not just trying to give you a pill for the symptoms, we're trying to fix the actual issue. In most cases, it's a onetime treatment. Some people who have more severe cases, he might have to come back and like say six months to a year. To learn more about stem cells and our treatments get a hold of us.
Hi, this is Josh with dream body clinic and today we're going to talk a little bit about lupus and mesenchymal stem cells and how they can work to actually treat that. Lupus is an autoimmune condition that it's pretty tough to nail down. With lupus, it's very tough because you just got a list of symptoms. But what we've seen consistently is that people that have it normally either have low energy, trouble sleeping for days and can't do anything about it. And what we've found is that after treatment with a Stem Cell IV, they stop having those issues or a huge reduction of them.
The stem cells first go in the IV. They then go through the system, they'll go to the lungs first, they'll go to the heart, and only about 20% will make it through to the rest of the body. With an autoimmune condition, it's really not a big deal because they're still working in the heart and in the lungs.
They're in the bloodstream and air coming in contact with so many different killer cells, B cells, T cells, your whole immune system and essentially reprogramming it to work the way it's supposed to. They send out these things called cytokines, which are signaling proteins that I like to think of them as like an antivirus software that they're uploading into the these different immune cells and getting them to work right; because in most cases, they're clearly attacking an area of the body that is causing these issues. So we're fixing the root cause. We're not just trying to give you a pill for the symptoms, we're trying to fix the actual issue. In most cases, it's a onetime treatment. Some people who have more severe cases, he might have to come back and like say six months to a year. To learn more about stem cells and our treatments get a hold of us.
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