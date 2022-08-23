Mt Sinai Part 2: The Evidence by Ron Wyatt with Mary Nell Wyatt Lee

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Mary Nell shares the biblical evidence Ron Wyatt discovered while searching for Mount Sinai. This is Part 2 of a two-part series. In Part 1 - the perils that Ron and his sons suffered to find this evidence is shared, along with how Ron was lead to find the location, Part 2 shares the biblical examples to show how this is the location spoken of in the Word of God. Please like, share and subscribe.