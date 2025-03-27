Is the Fort Knox Gold Gone?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why would anyone trade Gold Reserves for Bitcoin? Is the gold missing from Fort Knox? If so, the FED RES could print money in thin air, buy Bitcoin to balance the books. The big picture is we are being brainwashed to fall into a traceable currency on the Blockchain. Think about ID2020, FEDNOW (traces all transactions), CBDC, Microsoft's 666 crypto patent and Carbon / Social Credit Trackers. Would rather have God's money or a MOTB compliance money system? VCAST mentioned: https://sjwellfire.com/video/is-usa-inc-bankrupt-and-trump-the-repo-man-fdr-411/