BBC LIES Called Out, But WHY DID Nurse Say This??

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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9106509/Coronavirus-London-childrens-hospital-consultant-says-wards-NOT-youngsters-Covid.html
- Paediatrician Dr Ronny Cheung blasted 'lies' around children with Covid-19
- He said there were not 'wards' filled with children suffering from coronavirus
- A matron at a London hospital claimed she was seeing 'whole wards' of children
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YhVcQeG53w
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