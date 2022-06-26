ThePatriotNurse:Why A Libtard CAN'T Listen and Why Conflict is Inevitable.

Posted 13June2022:The Left is now and always has been the enemy of free people, especially regarding issues such as the second amendment. They are a people addicted to emotional catharsis and perpetual victim-hood narrative. Being thoroughly traumatized people who have decided to forego agency and embrace emotional reactions, we can hardly be surprised when facts don't sway them. What remains? Force. Force is the only thing through history that has decided anything.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

Libtards can not function, Broken Human Being, Victim-hood, Truth vs Feelings, Daddy complex, Trauma, Responsibility, war,

