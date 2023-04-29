Systematic Bible Study - Week 7 – Into Galilee

Jesus
leaves Judea and enters into Galilee, passing through Samaria first, before
doing His second miracle in Galilee, and finally His inaugural sermon in
Nazareth. Main focus is Samaritan woman at the well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.