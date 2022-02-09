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Stand Your Ground: Affidavit Testimony by Jessica Priya
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2 views • February 09, 2022
Jessica shares an experience of a recent trip to her bank without a mask, helping others get through the airport and how to pull the bonds of public servants.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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