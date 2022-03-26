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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1793 - Steven Amenhauser - A funeral is held for Steven
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70 views • March 26, 2022
Steven, who was in declining mental health, was sitting in a chair in his apartment, when the pair sneaked in. They poured a flammable liquid on him, before setting him on fire. Steven suffered 2nd° and 3rd° burns over 70% of his body. He died 4 days later.
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