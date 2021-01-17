© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Senator from Massachusetts John F Kennedy's Story
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • January 17, 2021
AllinOne's© Great Awakened's® InfoReal® Video Archive Selections™ for We, the People of the USA's [Re]Education and/or ReMembrance ~ Patriot & Senator from Massachusetts John F Kennedy's Story
PPP:64 - Created in 1958 to coincide with his re-election campaign, "The U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy Story" from Boston, Massachusetts, is a review of Senator John F. Kennedy's political career. It ends with an appearance by Jacqueline Kennedy and Caroline Kennedy.
Copyright Status: This film on the whole is in the public domain, but may contain portions that are not in the public domain. It is your responsibility to determine copyright status. Please credit: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
PPP:64 - Created in 1958 to coincide with his re-election campaign, "The U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy Story" from Boston, Massachusetts, is a review of Senator John F. Kennedy's political career. It ends with an appearance by Jacqueline Kennedy and Caroline Kennedy.
Copyright Status: This film on the whole is in the public domain, but may contain portions that are not in the public domain. It is your responsibility to determine copyright status. Please credit: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.