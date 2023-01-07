The YEAR the World will End and Yeshua will return #short

This is a short version of Biblical Timeline of when Yeshua is returning - 6000 years of Biblical Timeline.
For details refer version https://www.brighteon.com/302841ca-5856-4c11-bb1c-43501ed81395
Verse by verse commentary on the Book of Revelation: https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.