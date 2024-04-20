"There's a war coming, a war against humans, a war basically run bu A.I., cyborgs, and robots. And for all intents and purposes, this war has already begun. They're spraying us like bugs, terraforming the planet, doing everything they can to make life on Earth inhospitable to organic life..."

The Transhumanist Transformation of Humanity

https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2024



