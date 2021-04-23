© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WORLD DOCTORS DIRE WARNING: STAY AWAY FROM VACCINATED PEOPLE - VACCINE SHEDDING TO OTHERS
Follow
1
Share
Report
328 views • April 23, 2021
knowledgeable, informed Doctors around the world are warning people to stay away from those vaccinated.
Vaccinated people are now believed to be super spreaders who can shed through their skin, pores and breath to those not yet vaccinated resulting in those people being infected as well.
Vaccine is causing Brain and Neurological damage, heart attacks, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, male and female reproductive damage, blood clotting and Death.
Many places of business are now posting signage that "Those Vaccinated are not Permitted to Enter".
Vaccinated people are now believed to be super spreaders who can shed through their skin, pores and breath to those not yet vaccinated resulting in those people being infected as well.
Vaccine is causing Brain and Neurological damage, heart attacks, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, male and female reproductive damage, blood clotting and Death.
Many places of business are now posting signage that "Those Vaccinated are not Permitted to Enter".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.